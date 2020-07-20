Exclusive: Sunderland and Portsmouth among clubs eyeing 33-year-old

Sunderland and Portsmouth are among a host of EFL sides eyeing a move for Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre, sources have confirmed to Football League World.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a fine season in the A-League with Sydney FC and currently tops the goalscorer charts having notched an impressive 18 goals in 21 games.

Le Fondre, is of course no stranger to English football having enjoyed fruitful spells with the likes of Rotherham United, Reading and Bolton – in a career that has seen him become a consistently reliable source of goals.

The source has confirmed that the striker has a plethora of interest from Australia, India and England, where Portsmouth and Sunderland are among those weighing up a move for the player.

The striker’s goalscoring prowess has been highlighted recently with him sixth in the top ten list of English players with the most goals in the 21st century, with Le Fondre alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Jermaine Defoe in that list.

In what has been a stop-start campaign for Le Fondre’s Sydney FC, they find themselves 11 points clear at the top of the A-League with the title firmly in sight.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats and Pompey have been consigned to another season in League One after both clubs failed to seal a promotion to the Championship.