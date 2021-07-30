Exclusive: Sunderland and Ipswich Town holding keen interest in Stoke City player

Sunderland and Ipswich Town are among the most interested clubs in looking at a deal to sign Tom Ince this summer transfer window from Stoke City, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Black Cats and the Tractor Boys have both been busy this summer, looking to add to their squads as Lee Johnson and Paul Cook prepare for what they hope will be campaigns that provide a promotion challenge.

There’s still time to add further, though, and Football League World can reveal exclusively that both are currently weighing up a potential move for Stoke man Ince.

A number of clubs are looking at Ince as things stand but it is Sunderland and Ipswich that are the most keen on him at the moment, though both have currently stopped short of lodging an official bid with the Potters as things stand.

Ince had a tough season last year, and was limited to just five starts in the Sky Bet Championship – with him spending time away from Stoke on loan at Luton Town.

Indeed, he has looked out of Michael O’Neill’s plans at the Bet365 Stadium in recent months, but he did at least feature in a friendly and registered on the scoresheet against Wigan Athletic earlier this week.