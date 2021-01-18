Exclusive: Sunderland and Hull City plot transfer move for Championship striker

League One duo Sunderland and Hull City are eyeing up a move for Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley, recruitment sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Stockley, 27, joined the Lilywhites in January 2019 from Exeter City, though has had a stop-start stint at Deepdale since arriving and has struggled to nail down a consistent starting berth.

The forward was not in the squad for North End’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol City on the weekend, with it not evident or made clear that the player was suffering from an injury.

Stockley has scored eight goals in 65 appearances in the Championship since arriving at Preston, and FLW understands that Alex Neil is willing to let the player leave in this window, with both Sunderland and Hull City keen on striking a deal before the deadline on February 1st.

At this stage, it’s unclear whether the aforementioned two teams are eyeing a loan or permanent deal, but there is definitely interest in the player who excelled in League Two with Exeter City prior to his arrival at the Lilywhites.

Both Hull City and Sunderland are firmly in the hunt for promotion from League One this season, with Grant McCann’s Tigers sitting pretty in second place, whilst the Black Cats are sitting just outside the play-off spots in eighth.