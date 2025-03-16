Former Premier League midfielder and current Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has tipped Sunderland to sign Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, after reports of the Black Cats' interest in the Scotland international emerged earlier this week.

Shankland has cemented himself as one of the Scottish Premiership's leading marksmen in recent seasons with the Jambos, and has won 16 caps for Scotland as a result of his strong form at the club.

He has been with Hearts since 2022 after a move from Belgian side Beerschot, but is fast approaching the end of his contract at Tynecastle, and looks set to leave the Scottish capital in search of a new challenge.

The 29-year-old has failed to hit his previous heights this season, yet a move south of the border could be on the cards, after transfer reporter Graeme Bailey told NotTheOldFirm that Championship promotion-chasers Sunderland could be set to make a move for Shankland soon.

David Prutton backs Sunderland to strike deal for Lawrence Shankland

Bailey claims that Sunderland are among a number of clubs that have engaged with Shankland's agents and registered their interest, with relegation-threatened top-flight side Ipswich Town also named as a possible suitor.

Lawrence Shankland's Heart of Midlothian Statistics (2022-present) Appearances 128 Goals 63 Assists 21 Stats Correct As Of March 14, 2025

He is thought to be open to a move to English football, which is no surprise as he approaches 30 years of age, but a potential move to Saudi Arabia also can’t be ruled out, according to the report.

Sky Sports presenter and pundit David Prutton thinks that Sunderland should make the move for Shankland this summer, as he would offer a good alternative to their current strikers, and has more experience than most of the players in Regis Le Bris' young squad.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton said: “I think (Lawrence Shankland) would be quite a good addition, given what they’ve got with obviously Wilson Isidor up top, and Eliezer Mayenda, who has very ably stepped in as and when Isidor’s not been playing.

“They do tend to favour that one striker up top with players with real ability operating in-and-around them.

“I think Shankland would offer that experience. Obviously he has never plied his trade this side of the border, but certainly has many games under his belt.

“(He is) a good age, I think, 29 years old. A physical presence, you’re talking about a striker who is over six foot, that can lead the line, that shows a real composure and deftness of finish. I know that he is also capable of the spectacular.

“Potentially, for a team that is, as we always keep saying with Sunderland, relatively youthful, apart from the likes of Luke O’Nien, I think that addition of that experience and line-leading ability would really complement what they’ve got so far.”

Sunderland move for Lawrence Shankland could rely on their promotion fortunes

Regis Le Bris' side have certainly not struggled going forward so far this term, with several attacking players finding the back of the net on a semi-regular basis.

Wilson Isidor has shone as their main centre-forward, so much so that his loan from Zenit St. Petersburg was made into a permanent deal in the winter window, while Eliezer Mayenda has really proven his worth in recent weeks by stepping off the bench to score some vital goals as they aim to cement their place inside the top six.

With that said, numerous different scenarios could play out in the summer, dependent on which league the Wearside outfit will be playing in, in 2025/26.

If they do go up, then they will likely want to add a striker of real quality to compete with Isidor, while if they were to stay down, the French forward could well depart for a higher-placed team. Mayenda is also believed to be on the radar of Premier League teams ahead of a potential exit in the summer.

Shankland is undoubtedly a great goalscorer at a certain level, after he netted 24 league goals in each of his first two campaigns with Hearts. He has dropped off this season though, which has seen him receive backlash from sections of the Tynecastle support.

He will be 30 years old by the time next season rolls around too, so is clearly not getting any younger, but Sunderland could do a lot worse than bring him in as depth for next season if they are still a second-tier side.

The Premier League does feel like too big a jump for the 16-cap Scotland international as it stands, but some good form over the coming months could see the Black Cats make a move regardless.