Exclusive: Stoke City set to pip Middlesbrough to transfer agreement for Brighton defender

Stoke City are closing in on a permanent transfer deal for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Potters are set to succeed in their quest to find a left-footed defender to add to their back-line, and they are set to pip a Championship rival in Middlesbrough to his services.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Boro were eyeing up a move for the 25-year-old, who has not made an appearance for the Seagulls in his three years contracted to the club and has instead been on loan at both Derby County and West Brom in that time.

Chris Wilder’s side were in talks to land Clarke from the south coast club, but those negotiations broke down and pushed Stoke into pole position for his signature.

With less than a year remaining on his contract at Brighton, Clarke is on the verge of leaving without featuring for them and Stoke are set to take advantage of that as they look to get a deal over the line.