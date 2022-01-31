Exclusive: Stoke City player closing in on Burton Albion deadline day switch

Burton Albion are closing in on the late addition of Stoke City midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe before the transfer window slams shut, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 21-year-old is set to pen a loan agreement until the end of the season with the Brewers after they sold five-goal midfielder Thomas O’Connor to moneybags National League side Wrexham earlier in the day.

Oakley-Boothe, a Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, has been capped at three different England youth levels and has featured in 18 Championship matches for the Potters.

16 of those came last season but he’s found it harder to break into Michael O’Neill’s plans during the current campaign, failing to appear whatsoever in the senior squad and he’s only been on the substitutes bench three times.

And after nine appearances for the Staffordshire side’s under-23’s team during the 2021-22 season, Oakley-Boothe is set to head down the A50 to bolster Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s midfield options for the rest of the 2021-22 season in search of more regular game-time.