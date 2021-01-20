Exclusive: Stoke City keen to offload duo with club approaching various teams in attempt to shift them

Stoke City are eager to offload Austrian pair Kevin Wimmer and Mortitz Bauer as soon as possible, with the Potters approaching clubs all over Europe to gauge interest, a source close to their situation has exclusively informed Football League World.

FLW understands that the Potters have approached clubs in England, Germany and Holland regarding the duo in a bid to ramp up interest as the January transfer window continues to rumble on, though as of yet there has been no concrete bids placed for either of them.

Wimmer, 28, joined Stoke City back in 2017 for a fee of £18m from Tottenham but has seriously struggled for game time at the Bet365 Stadium, joining Hannover 96 on loan in the 2018/19 season, and then Belgian outfit Royal Excel Mouscron in 2019/20.

The centre-back is nowhere near Michael O’Neill’s first-team plans with the player not making a single appearance for the Potters this season.

Similarly, Bauer has struggled to maintain a consistent starting berth at Stoke City since arriving in 2018 and spent last season out on loan at SPFL giants Celtic.

The 28-year-old right-back is also yet to feature for the Potters this term and his future now will lie away from the club, assuming a club proceed to arrange a transfer agreement.