Exclusive: Stoke City eyeing contract agreement with midfielder

Stoke City are in talks with midfielder Jordan Thompson over a new contract, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The Potters have started this season really nicely in the Sky Bet Championship and got back to winning ways at the weekend as they beat Huddersfield Town.

Indeed, they look in a far better place than they have in recent years and Thompson will be eager to play his part in their resurgence if he can, with him currently in talks over an extension to his current deal.

Football League World understands that talks are underway over the midfielder signing a new deal with the Potters, with his current contract with the club running out next summer.

Indeed, he arrived from Blackpool at the start of 2020 and would be available on a free transfer if no new deal gets sorted, so it’s apparent Stoke want to guard against that.

Thompson has been restricted to sub appearances so far in the Sky Bet Championship, whilst he has made two starts in the EFL Cup for the Potters up to this point in the campaign.

He’s been a regular on the international stage for Northern Ireland of late, meanwhile, bagging an assist in their 4-1 over Lithuania earlier this month.