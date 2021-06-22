Exclusive: Stoke City agree transfer deal with Watford, player having medical with Potters

Stoke City have agreed a deal with Watford to sign defender Ben Wilmot with the player having a medical for the Potters ahead of his permanent transfer there, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Earlier on on Tuesday, Football League World brought you the exclusive news that Nathan Collins would be heading to Burnley, from Stoke City, in a permanent transfer deal, and the Potters have acted swiftly to get in a replacement for the defender.

Indeed, they have identified Ben Wilmot as the man to come in and replace Collins in the squad, with City and Watford agreeing on a deal that should go through providing his medical runs smoothly, Football League World can confirm.

Wilmot first made a name for himself in this country with his performances for Stevenage with Watford signing him on the back of those displays, and he has been with the Hornets since 2018.

He’s spent time on loan away from Vicarage Road, meanwhile, at both Udinese and Swansea City whilst he has a handful of caps at u21 level for England.

Evidently, Watford feel as though they can get by without him next season in the Premier League as they make their swift return to the top flight and Wilmot, should the deal go through as expected, will be eager to get going with his new side in the Championship.