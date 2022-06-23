Exclusive: Stockport County in talks to pull off ambitious swoop for Northampton Town player

League Two newcomers Stockport County are aiming to plunder a divisional rival in Northampton Town for free-scoring defender Fraser Horsfall, with sources exclusively telling Football League World that the two parties in talks regarding a move.

The Hatters have returned to the EFL following an 11-year absence after winning the National League title, and local businessman Mark Stott has backed the club handsomely in recent times to bring in names such as Paddy Madden.

Manager Dave Challinor has already secured four new additions – most notably Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, who was attracting interest higher up the EFL pyramid – and now he’s set his sights on Cobblers centre-back Horsfall.

The 25-year-old was in fine form for Jon Brady’s side last season, scoring nine league goals to help his team to the fourth tier play-offs, although they ended up falling short in the semi-finals to Mansfield Town.

Horsfall was a target for Championship side Bristol City earlier in the transfer window before the Robins moved on to other players, but now he could be heading north to Edgeley Park if County can conclude negotiations.