Stockport County are close to signing Jacob Carney after the keeper left Sunderland, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Who is Jacob Carney?

The 22-year-old stopper spent time with the Manchester United academy before moving to the Stadium of Light in 2021, where he signed a two-year contract.

So, his deal was expiring this summer, although the Black Cats had a 12-month option on Carney, which they decided not to take, meaning he is on the lookout for a new club.

The youngster struggled to make an impact on Wearside in the first-team, and the emergence of Anthony Patterson means he is unlikely to get game time in the future, so the decision wasn’t too much of a surprise.

As mentioned, Carney will now be on the lookout for his next club, and FLW can confirm that he is in talks with Stockport over moving to the League Two side.

It’s no secret that Dave Challinor is keen to bring in a new keeper this summer as he looks to build a squad that can push for promotion again following their play-off final defeat to Carlisle in May.

It had been thought that County were close to bringing in Jordan Smith, following his release from Nottingham Forest, but late interest from Tranmere has complicated that.

Therefore, they could be forced to turn elsewhere, and Carney is emerging as a real target.

Stockport keen on Jacob Carney

Clearly, having come through at Man United, and then been taken on by a Sunderland side that are excellent at identifying younger players, Carney is someone who has a lot of ability, and has the potential to go far in the game. But, he needs to be playing, so leaving the Black Cats is the right move for his career.

From Stockport’s perspective, they would be picking up a keeper with a lot of potential, but he is still unproven, so it would be risky in that sense. However, this is the sort of deal that you expect clubs in League Two to make, and it could be the platform Carney needs to get his career going.

Overall, it’s a move that makes sense, and it will provide Challinor with a good option between the sticks. Plus, if they can finalise it quickly, Carney can have the next month or so to get to know his teammates ahead of the new campaign.