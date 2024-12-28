Tayo Adaramola is set to be recalled by Crystal Palace from his loan at Stockport amid interest from other EFL clubs, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 21-year-old has been hampered by various injury issues this season, restricting him to just 10 appearances in all competitions for Stockport, with the left-sided wing-back or full-back starting just six times in all competitions since his move from the Premier League outfit in the summer.

He has had loan stints elsewhere previously, with Adaramola spending the end of last season with Belgian second tier side RWD Molenbeek, following a brief spell spanning just one game with Coventry City the season before.

Adaramola's career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Crystal Palace U21 47 1 5 Crystal Palace U18 34 2 10 RWD Molenbeek 14 0 0 Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Coventry City 1 0 0 Stockport County 10 0 1

Crystal Palace set for Adaramola recall

With Ibou Touray and Ryan Rydel also competing at Stockport for the left-back role, FLW sources can exclusively reveal that Adaramola is set to return to Selhurst Park to be sent on loan elsewhere next month, with other clubs in the EFL keen on the Irish youth international.

It comes as a blow to the Hatters, with news emerging recently that Louie Barry is to also be recalled from his loan at Edgeley Park to return to Aston Villa before being sent on loan to a higher level.

During the summer, Stockport were one of numerous EFL sides interested in Adaramola, with journalist Edmund Brack reporting at the time that the Hatters were selected as the preferred destination for Adaramola after they faced strong competition.

Both Wigan Athletic and Serie B outfit Pisa SC were reportedly in for the Ireland youth international during the summer.

Another transfer blow for Stockport

Stockport have proven to be one of the ideal loan destinations in the EFL in recent years. Just last season, County took Barry and Rico Richards on loan from Aston Villa's academy, with the former having the best temporary spell of his young career after multiple tricky stints elsewhere.

In both cases, the pair's time at Edgeley Park has progressed their careers significantly and made them a more attractive proposition going forward. That track record has likely gone some way to promoting County in the minds of players and their parent clubs.

However, it simply hasn't worked for Adaramola so far. The youngster will have suitors again in January, but will hope to feature more regularly elsewhere once he is recalled this week.