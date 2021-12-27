Exclusive: Stevenage plotting January transfer move for Peterborough United player

Peterborough United keeper Christy Pym could secure a loan move to Stevenage in the January transfer window, Football League World has exclusively been told.

The Boro are struggling near the bottom of League Two, so recently appointed boss Paul Tisdale is going to be desperate to bring in reinforcements in the New Year to strengthen his squad.

Signing a new number one is seen as a priority and FLW have been told that Pym is a real target, with Tisdale having worked with the stopper at Exeter earlier in his career.

His form in the fourth tier saw the 26-year-old earn a move to The Posh and Pym featured in 40 games as Darren Ferguson’s men won promotion back to the Championship last season.

Having done so well, Pym started the current campaign in goal for Peterborough but he lost his place after seven games and he now fails to make the matchday squad, with his last minutes coming back in mid-September.

Therefore, a move seems inevitable and whilst it had been suggested Pym didn’t want to move to League Two, Stevenage are doing all they can to convince the keeper to move on a temporary basis.

