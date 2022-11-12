Exclusive: Steven Schumacher speaks out on EFL accolade for performance at Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle were expected to be amongst the play-off chasing pack in League One this season but have gone on to storm ahead at the summit of the division, boasting a perfect record at Home Park.

Steven Schumacher would have been under a small amount of pressure to deliver at the start of the campaign, given Argyle’s disappointing end to the 2021/22 season, missing out on a play-off spot in the final league game, suffering a 5-0 defeat at home to Milton Keynes Dons.

Some excellent recruitment and a robust mentality in the squad has enabled them to become front-runners in the third tier at the moment, with financial big-hitters Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday lagging behind as things stand.

Squad rotation, particularly in the final third, has been very interesting to monitor week by week at Argyle, with the introduction of five substitutes, and the atmosphere that has been created at the club, helping Schumacher to keep a fairly deep squad happy and motivated on a consistent basis.

Schumacher received the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for the second month running, having won six and drawn one in the entirety of October.

When asked how he felt to be in receipt of the accolade, Schumacher exclusively told Football League World:

“Brilliant, I think it’s a great achievement to receive the Manager of the Month award for one month, but to do it for back-to-back months, that’s a really good achievement because teams can go through phases where they play four or five good games and get away with results.

“But when you’re doing it over a sustained period, I don’t know what ours was, probably 13 to 15 games in the league, to play with that consistency and get the results that we did, it’s really pleasing.

“To get my third Manager of the Month award in eight months, I’m delighted.”