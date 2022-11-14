Exclusive: Steven Schumacher pinpoints underappreciated figures at Plymouth Argyle

The role of assistant managers and coaching staff as a whole often slips under the radar in pointing towards key figures in success at EFL level.

Steven Schumacher’s impressive start to senior management at Plymouth Argyle would suggest that he played a huge role in the club’s success under Ryan Lowe and could provide inspiration for current assistant managers to step up to the top job in the future.

The demise of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa following the departure of Mick Beale to Queens Park Rangers, suggests that the latter had a huge influence on the training ground and in the dressing room, but it did not become completely apparent before he left the club.

Managers take the headlines week in week out, but in reality, they would struggle without the staff behind them, and the nuances of those relationships is an under covered topic amongst EFL discourse.

When asked if the media do not focus or praise the role of assistant managers and members of the coaching staff enough, Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Steven Schumacher exclusively told Football League World:

“Yeah, possibly.

“I think all of the top managers will appreciate the work that the staff do, the coaching staff and all the other departments in a football club.

“Because it’s not just one man that runs the whole club, or one man that helps get results on the pitch.

“The coaching team has got to be right behind the scenes and if that’s right then there’s a good chance that your team, on the pitch, are going to be able to perform.

“Number twos and first team coaches don’t get that credit, but anyone who’s a good manager will make sure that in-house, they know how valued they all are.”