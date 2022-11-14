Exclusive: Steven Schumacher identifies favourite win of recent Plymouth Argyle run

Plymouth Argyle retained their four-point cushion at the top of League One with a 1-1 draw at Lincoln City on Saturday, while Ipswich Town were held at home to Cheltenham Town to the same scoreline.

Argyle’s next four matches in a row are all against bottom half opposition, potentially presenting an opportunity to pull further clear as we edge towards the busy Christmas period.

The Pilgrims have won nine from nine at Home Park so far this season in the league, including triumphs over Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and local rivals Exeter City.

The nature of some of their wins under Schumacher has led to Argyle away becoming the most difficult fixture in the third tier, and the style of which they have picked up so many points has built palpable momentum in their promotion bid.

When asked what of the club’s six victories in October was his favourite, Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Steven Schumacher exclusively told Football League World:

“I think it would have to be, if I’m only picking one, the Exeter game.

“It’s been a long time since we played our local rivals in the league and to do it in front of a packed Home Park, it was live on Sky Sports, it was actually a really good game for League One as well, a really good advert, and we went behind twice in the game, but showed great quality and great character to come back and then go and win the game 4-2.

“That was probably the standout performance for me.”