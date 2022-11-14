Exclusive: Steven Schumacher explains the role of senior players at Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle utilised the loan market incredibly well in the summer transfer window and are flying high at the summit of League One, in part due to that recruitment.

The Pilgrims brought in some very capable players on temporary deals last season, who went on to contribute to their seventh-placed finish, but they have gone to a new level this term, producing one of the most feared attacking contingents in the EFL.

Bali Mumba, Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz have bolstered their attacking ranks as players clearly destined to play above the third tier, while Sam Cosgrove and Nigel Lonwijk have proved to be very shrewd additions.

The likes of Adam Randell, Niall Ennis and Michael Cooper have also been key players so far this term, with the best years of their careers lying much further ahead.

When asked how youthful exuberance can affect a League One squad, Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Steven Schumacher exclusively told Football League World:

“We’ve got a good balance, we’ve got a good mix, so we’ve got a few seniors in there, who are in their 30s, who’ve played a lot of games.

“Then we’ve got a load of young lads as well who’re desperate to impress, desperate to go on further in their careers.

“We’ve given them that platform to go and express themselves, they’re playing with the energy that you need from a young player and also showing good quality and good character.

20 quiz questions about some of Plymouth Argyle’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Plymouth Argyle first FA Cup match was in 1903. What was the final score? 4-0 5-0 7-0 8-0

“It hasn’t been easy; we haven’t had it all our own way, in October it was the same, we’ve had to come back from behind a couple of times.

“The young players are playing really well but they’re getting helped and guided by a few of the seniors as well.”