Exclusive: Steven Schumacher explains key to consistency at Plymouth Argyle

13 wins, two draws and two losses in the opening 17 games of the League One season has seen Plymouth Argyle storm to the summit of the division and become the team to beat.

Argyle have been on a steady upward trajectory since dropping to League Two in 2018/19, and the Pilgrims will be quietly optimistic of kicking on towards automatic promotion in third campaign since returning to the third tier.

The Pilgrims were knocked out of the FA Cup with a bump in the first round last weekend, suffering a 5-1 defeat away to Grimsby Town of League Two, but in reality, a large portion of the supporter base would have been content to focus on league form for the remainder of the campaign.

Sides are often up and down in the first third of the season or so, as new signings settle and relationships build across the pitch, but that has not been the case at Argyle.

When asked to pinpoint why they have been so relentlessly consistent, Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for October Steven Schumacher exclusively told Football League World:

“Keeping the standards really high.

“So, when we had an indifferent performance, we went into the next game trying to play the way we always play, keeping that consistency going.

“I’ve been able to use different players for different games as well.

“So, at the very start of the month (October) we had to go to Wycombe and pick a team that was designed just to win that game, which was different to what we would normally do and our normal setup and how we would normally play.

“So, that has probably been the most pleasing part of it, that we were adaptable, we weren’t just getting the points that we did by playing one way, we had to be adaptable, and we also had to dig in.

“There were a few times in October where we went behind in games, the players showed great character to turn things around on the pitch, which was really pleasing.”