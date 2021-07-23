Exclusive: Steve Howey underlines the pressure on Lee Johnson at Sunderland

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is under pressure to win promotion with the Black Cats this season, according to former Newcastle United man Steve Howey.

The Black Cats finished fourth in the League One table last term, but missed out on promotion into the second tier, after a defeat to Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

This will be Sunderland’s fourth consecutive season in League One, and the club’s supporters could be forgiven for growing slightly impatient, as they look to see their side progress back up the football pyramid at the earliest of opportunities.

Their days of playing in the Premier League will feel like a distant memory for plenty of the Stadium of Light faithful, as they turn their attentions to the upcoming new season.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey admitted that Lee Johnson will be under pressure to deliver promotion back into the Championship with the Black Cats this season.

“Yeah, because they’ve been there a number of seasons now. We expected up here, in the North East, certainly the Sunderland fans, expected them to bounce back.

“They didn’t and then they didn’t again. So yeah, unfortunately, I think Lee Johnson’s under a bit of pressure to get them up next season.”

Sunderland are set to get their new League One campaign underway on Saturday 7th August, when they take on Wigan Athletic, in what could potentially be a tricky test at the Stadium of Light.

They’ll come up against a familiar face in Charlie Wyke, with the forward signing for the Latics in the summer, after turning down a new contract with Sunderland, despite scoring 30 goals for them in the 2020/21 league campaign.

