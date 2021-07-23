Exclusive: Steve Howey makes prediction on Lee Johnson’s future at Sunderland

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson knows the magnitude of the task he has at hand with Sunderland this season, according to former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey.

Johnson was appointed as the club’s manager back in December 2020, as he took charge of the Black Cats, after they had parted company with Phil Parkinson after a poor start to the 2020/21 season.

The former Bristol City boss guided Sunderland to a fourth-place finish in League One last term, but their season ended in frustration, as they missed out on promotion into the Championship, after a defeat to Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, former Newcastle United man Steve Howey felt as though the Sunderland boss understands the size of the job he’s currently in charge of, before not being drawn on stating whether Johnson is the right manager to take the club forward.

“He came under criticism didn’t he towards the end and I think the fans kind of confronted him after they didn’t get through to the play-off final.

“I think he knows the magnitude of that job and he knows that if he doesn’t get the results that’s needed, you’ll be out. I think, you know, I think he’s a he comes across as a really nice fella, but time will tell when he’s the right man for the job or not.”

Sunderland are set to face Wigan Athletic in their opening league match of the 2021/22 campaign, in what could potentially be a tough test for Johnson’s side at the Stadium of Light in under a month’s time.

