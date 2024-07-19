Highlights Derby fans shouldn't take long to warm up to Ben Osborn, says Stephen Warnock.

Osborn's experience at Forest won't hinder his performance at Derby, assures Warnock.

Osborn's versatility and work ethic make him a valuable addition to Derby County.

Stephen Warnock believes Derby County fans won't take long to warm to summer signing Ben Osborn, making this claim in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Osborn left Sheffield United following the end of his contract at Bramall Lane - and it was previously unclear where his next destination would be.

Both Derby and Watford were linked with a move for him, but it was the Rams who were able to get a deal over the line in the end, with the Championship new boys securing a deal for the versatile ex-Blade.

Ben Osborn's senior career Team Competitive appearances Nottingham Forest 230 Sheffield United 134 (Correct as of July 18th, 2024)

This move may come as a surprise for some, considering he previously played for Nottingham Forest and established himself as a popular figure at the City Ground.

Stephen Warnock convinced Ben Osborn will be appreciated by Derby County fans

With his previous spell at Forest in mind, some Derby fans may take a while to warm to the player, but Warnock believes he has a couple of key attributes that could help all supporters to get onside almost straight away.

"It depends on how you play!" Warnock joked, when asked whether the 29-year-old will be judged more harshly by the Rams fan following his spell at the City Ground, speaking to FLW via BetVictor.

"It's a little bit different when you haven't gone from one club to the other straight away. I think when there's been a grace period in between, he was at Sheffield United for quite a while, it's different.

"One thing about Ben Osborn is he's got an incredible character and work rate and I think Derby fans will buy into that straight away.

"He's not going to go to Derby and not play well, just because he's been at Nottingham Forest. It's his job, it's a profession. I think people often forget that allegiance to a club goes out of the window.

"If Everton had come in for me at some point during my career, and it was the right move at the right time, the Liverpool connection goes out of the window for me. That's just part and parcel of your job and you've got to move on.

"The only thing that will come with it is now he'll now get a lot of stick from Nottingham Forest fans.

"If I remember correctly, Max Lowe made the move from Derby to Nottingham Forest, and I think it was a loan move, wasn't it? It was accepted, it was fine, it was one of those things because he performed well for them."

Ben Osborn could be a real asset for Derby County

It will be interesting to see where Osborn fits in, considering he can play in a variety of roles.

However, with the experience he has under his belt, he should be able to play a part in making the Rams a solid second-tier team.

He has also won promotion from the second tier with the Blades in the past, and although it would be a big ask for the East Midlands side to compete for promotion again anytime soon, his experience should be useful both on and off the pitch.

During a gruelling 46-game season, players like Osborn, who can play in a variety of roles, are worth their weight in gold.

With the player already knowing the local area well, it shouldn't take him too long to settle in and it would be a surprise if he doesn't manage to become a success at Pride Park.