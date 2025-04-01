Burnley are within touching distance of a bounce back to the Premier League - but are they ready for it?

With just seven games remaining, the Clarets sit level on points with second-placed Leeds United and just two behind leaders Sheffield United.

After relegation from the top flight, Scott Parker inherited a bloated squad in need of restructuring, and while they’ve fought their way back into the promotion race, questions remain over whether this group of players is strong enough for the step up.

A return to the Premier League would be a huge achievement, but it could also bring a summer of major decisions as the Clarets look to avoid another immediate drop.

Don Goodman believes Burnley FC’s current squad is not good enough for the step up to the Premier League

As the promotion race heats up, former footballer and pundit Don Goodman spoken exclusively to Football League World on the Burnley squad’s capability for the Premier League.

Goodman has delivered a stark warning about what could come next, suggesting that Burnley’s current squad is not strong enough to compete at the top level and will require major investment to survive in the top flight.

“In a word - no, I don’t think Burnley have got a squad capable of competing in the Premier League right now.” Goodman told FLW.

“There’s no doubt they will need a huge overhaul, and I don’t think the manager or the players will be shocked at that kind of stance.”

“Obviously there are some players who will have earned and deserve a shot, and then there are other parts of the team and the squad that undoubtedly they would need to strengthen.”

“I honestly think this Burnley team is probably not as strong as the last Burnley team that got promoted, and look at what happened to them - they went down with an absolute whimper.”

“One step at a time - I’m sure the focus is on getting to the Premier League first, and they can worry about improving the squad once they get there.”

Transfer rumours and expiring contracts add to promotion questions for the Clarets

Burnley’s defensive strength has been a cornerstone of their promotion push, but questions remain over whether that solidity can translate to the Premier League - especially with key players attracting interest from elsewhere.

Components of their record-breaking backline, including goalkeeper James Trafford and centre-back Maxime Estève, have been linked with moves to top-flight clubs, raising concerns about whether the Clarets can retain their core defensive unit.

Meanwhile, squad depth could also take a hit, with key players like midfielder Josh Brownhill and centre-back CJ Egan-Riley out of contract this summer. If Burnley do go up, rebuilding won’t just be about adding new faces but also about holding onto their best talent.