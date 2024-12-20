Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Burnley's Maxime Esteve but have no immediate intentions to submit a formal offer just yet, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Burnley sanctioned 21 player departures in the summer window and Esteve, who impressed in the Premier League after joining from Montpellier last season, was widely expected to be one of the more high-profile Turf Moor exits.

The 22-year-old defender was reportedly of interest to the likes of Everton and West Ham United but ended up staying put with Burnley, who are challenging for promotion back to the top-flight this term.

Esteve has been at the heart of the most imperious backline in the Championship, with the Clarets currently conceding just 0.4 goals per match. The Frenchman has been an ever-present for Scott Parker and had played every available minute of league action before going off injured in his side's 2-1 victory at Norwich City last weekend.

Maxime Esteve's career stats by club via FotMob, as of December 20 Years Club Appearances Goals 2021-2024 Montpellier 62 1 2024- Burnley 37 0

However, he could be in line to return against Waford tomorrow afternoon, as Burnley look to usurp second-placed Leeds United in the automatic promotion race.

Tottenham Hotspur keeping tabs on Burnley FC's Maxime Esteve

Football League World can exclusively reveal that Spurs are making checks on Esteve ahead of a potential move further down the line.

The French under-21 international's profile as a left-footed, ball-playing central defender is sure to make him an attractive proposition for Ange Postecogolou's side, along with other Premier League clubs.

As of yet, there is no immediate plan to make an approach to the Clarets, though Spurs are light in defence amid recent setbacks to Ben Davies, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, which have forced 18-year-old utility player Archie Gray to feature at centre-back in recent weeks.

Football League World understands Esteve is in Spurs' sights, and the North London club are aware Burnley will demand a significant asking price given the defender signed a new five-year contract only in September.

While that's not going to prevent Esteve from eventually leaving Lancashire, it does mean Burnley have strong bargaining power.

Spurs hoping for Wilson Odobert factor with Burnley FC, Maxime Esteve transfer deal

Football League World has also learned that Spurs hope the deal they struck for Wilson Odobert back in August will make any potential negotiations easier with Burnley.

The highly-rated winger completed a quick switch to Spurs which seemingly came out of nowhere in the summer, and set the club back a reported £25 million as he put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Spurs are hoping that any negotiations which take place regarding a move for Esteve can replicate the discussions that were held to strike a deal for Odobert, and it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.