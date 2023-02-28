Exclusive: Southampton tell Burnley what their plans for Nathan Tella are

Southampton have told Burnley that they have no plans to sell winger Nathan Tella as things stand, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 23-year-old signed for the Clarets on a season-long loan deal in the summer and has proven an outstanding addition to Vincent Kompany’s squad.

Tella is Burnley’s top scorer in 2022/23 – with 14 goals and three assists – and has helped to put them on course for the Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League.

The winger suggested earlier this month that he’s not thought about what the future and the summer window might hold but it’s clear that his parent club have done.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that the Saints have told Burnley they have no plans to let Tella leave permanently as things stand.

FLW understands that Southampton are keen for the attacker to return to St Mary’s at the end of the season.

The former Arsenal academy prospect joined the South Coast club in 2017 and is under contract until 2025.

He has made 41 appearances for the Saints in total but has yet to establish himself as anything more than a bit part-player.