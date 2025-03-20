Sheffield Wednesday fans may be breathing a bit of a sigh of relief at the latest developments within Southampton, who look to have ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior on their radar ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Saints are almost certain to come down to the Championship after just one season back in the top flight, having amassed just nine points from 29 top flight matches.

There is a break clause in manager Ivan Juric's contract which would see Southampton be able to terminate the Croatian's employment, with reports earlier in March suggesting that Wednesday boss Rohl - who was previously an assistant coach at St Mary's Stadium during Ralph Hasenhuttl's time in charge - was the top choice of the hierarchy to replace Juric.

Further fears will have no doubt been raised among Wednesday supporters with Alan Nixon reporting earlier this week that when they're confirmed as a Championship club, Southampton would only have to pay £2 million for Rohl as opposed to his general £4 million release clause for top flight clubs, but they may now be looking at an alternative candidate.

TBR Football have recently reported that Rosenior, who is currently in charge of French outfit Strasbourg, is being eyed up by Southampton for their next chapter, which is likely to be in the second tier of English football.

Liam Rosenior dubbed perfect fit for Southampton but Sheffield Wednesday should brace for further Danny Rohl interest

Rosenior was sacked by Hull somewhat harshly at the end of 2023-24, having fallen just short of the Championship's play-off spots, but he soon picked up the Strasbourg vacancy left behind by Patrick Vieira, and with the French outfit being owned by Chelsea's owners BlueCo, there's no shortage of talent and resources at the Stade de la Meinau.

If he can be tempted back to England though for a job in the Championship, ex-Wycombe Wanderers stalwart turned pundit Joe Jacobson believes that the 40-year-old could be the perfect fit for the job on the south coast.

And whilst that would be a relief for Sheffield Wednesday fans if that appointment were to go through, Jacobson believes it may only be a temporary feeling, and that Rohl will have admirers elsewhere for the job he's done at Hillsborough.

"First of all on Liam Rosenior, I think he's a fantastic young manager. I think he was very harshly treated by Hull, who missed out on the play-offs by a point or two last season," Jacobson exclusively told Football League World.

"And it shows where they are this season what a great job Rosenior did, and in fact sometimes as a manager being sacked in that position isn't the worst thing, because obviously your stock's still high and people think you've been harshly treated and especially what's happened at Hull, I think people now realise actually how good a manager he is.

"So, for a team like Southampton with a lot of young players, I think he's the perfect fit. He's obviously gone out to Strasbourg and done well, so he'll be desperate to get into the Premier League or the top of the Championship at some point, and I think Southampton coming down to the Championship wold be a good fit for him.

"For Sheffield Wednesday, to be able to keep hold of Danny Rohl, who's been incredible for them, I think would be a huge coup, and it wouldn't surprise me at some point if he were to be linked to other teams as well, whether that be top Championship teams or lower Premier League teams, because I think he's done a great job.

"But I think he's there, you can tell they're building something, they've got momentum, Hillsborough's rocking again, the fans are right behind him and I think next season with him there and a bit of investment into the squad, they could potentially push for the play-offs."

Sheffield Wednesday aren't out of the woods just yet when it comes to Danny Rohl

Rosenior may be being eyed up by Southampton, if reports are to be believed, but Sheffield Wednesday fans shouldn't get too comfy just yet.

It's very clear that Southampton's board are big admirers of Rohl, but they just wouldn't stump up the compensation fee in January, hence why they opted for Juric.

With his release clause halving for Championship clubs, Rohl could be seen as a potential bargain, and if Rosenior would choose to stay at Strasbourg rather than come back to the second tier of English football, that then poses another dilemma for the Saints.

Related £2.5m Sheffield Wednesday transfer is a real cause for concern Ike Ugbo's permanent move is proving to be a costly misjudgment for the Owls

They'd likely come back for Rohl, and given his run-ins with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri recently over transfers, you could not blame the 35-year-old for moving back to Southampton if they came in for him - but it wouldn't be a total surprise if top flight clubs in England and other European countries were looking into a move for him either.