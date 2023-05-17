Sunderland's Tony Mowbray and Swansea City's Russell Martin are two names under consideration in Southampton's new manager hunt, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Saints' relegation was confirmed last weekend, which means they'll be playing Championship football in 2023/24.

Ruben Selles has been in interim charge at St Mary's since the sacking of Nathan Jones in February but it seems the South Coast club are keen to go in a new direction.

Southampton new manager hunt

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Mowbray and Martin are two of the names under consideration as a replacement for Selles.

FLW understands that part of the process will be to ask prospective new managers to recommend signings that they believe will ensure that Southampton can bounce back up next term.

What is Tony Mowbray's contract situation at Sunderland?

The contract Mowbray signed when he took charge at the Stadium of Light in August is set to expire next summer but his future is uncertain.

talkSPORT has reported that he is fighting for his future after last night's play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town - with three younger coaches on the Black Cats' radar.

What is Russell Martin's contract situation at Swansea City?

Martin, who has also been linked with the Leicester City job, is reportedly due to fly out to the US this week to hold talks with the Swansea owners about his future.

He also has 12 months left on his current contract with the Swans but has made it no secret that he wants assurances that the club will invest in the squad this summer.