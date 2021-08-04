Exclusive: Southampton closing in on deal for Blackburn man as Danny Ings replacement

Southampton are closing in on the signing of Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

It was announced earlier this evening that the prolific Danny Ings had left Saints for Aston Villa in a deal that is worth around £30m.

That has left a major void up top for Ralph Hassenhutl’s side, so bringing in a replacement was sure to be priority once that transfer was sanctioned.

And, sources have told FLW that talks have taken place and an offer has been made to bring the 24-year-old to the south coast.

The Premier League outfit have been linked with a move for the attacker a lot over the summer but Hassenhutl has previously admitted that agreeing a fee with Rovers was proving to be problematic. However, Ings’ sale has freed up funds for the Saints.

Armstrong will feel he is ready for the challenge in the top-flight after shining at Ewood Park last season. He hit 28 goals in 40 Championship games for Tony Mowbray’s men in what was a very impressive individual campaign.

With the ex-Newcastle man entering the final year of his contract, a summer move always seemed inevitable and the Magpies will pick up a percentage of the sale due to a clause in the deal that took him to Blackburn.