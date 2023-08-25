West Ham United are unlikely to let defender Ben Johnson join Southampton this month, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

FLW understands that the Saints have enquired about the 23-year-old but the current indications are that the Hammers won't let him go.

Southampton's Ben Johnson pursuit

With Tino Livramento sold to Newcastle United earlier this summer Kyle Walker-Peters continuing to be linked with a move back to the Premier League, it is no huge surprise that the Championship promotion hopefuls have been lining up defensive additions.

Earlier this week, Football Insider reported that Johnson was seen as a high-priority target by the South Coast club as Russell Martin looks to bolster his backline.

The London-born defender came through the youth setup at West Ham and made his debut against Manchester City in February 2019 - going on to make 87 appearances in total for the Hammers.

Johnson is capable of playing as a left-back and right-back while he's also comfortable as a centre-back in a back three - versatility that has made him a useful squad player in recent seasons.

He was made 29 appearances for David Moyes' side last season, playing 1,925 minutes of senior football, but appears to be down the pecking order when all the Scot's options are available and is yet to feature in the current campaign.

That appears to have left other clubs on alert about his future - with Everton linked back in May and the Saints now in pursuit.

Southampton transfer latest

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Southampton have made enquiries to West Ham about the right-back.

However, FLW understands that the current indication is that the Hammers will not let the academy product leave in the current transfer window.

Johnson is not the only player on the Saints' radar in the final week of the transfer window as FLW sources indicate that Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is still on their radar but any move would be linked to Che Adams' future.

When is Ben Johnson out of contract at West Ham?

The 23-year-old's current Hammers deal is set to expire next summer, which may mean that the London Stadium outfit are forced to consider reasonable offers for him.

Johnson has previously rejected a long-term contract offer from the club - no doubt encouraging the interested parties.

Speaking to The Evening Standard earlier this year, the defender revealed his disappointment about being down the pecking order and missing the Europa Conference League final.

Johnson added: “[Moyes] will go down as one of West Ham’s best managers. I would have loved him to play me more, if I’m being honest. I feel I’ve impressed him enough to warrant more opportunities, but that’s football, and we’ll see what the plan is for me.

“When another final comes, hopefully I’ll be playing in it.”

Asked whether he would say he feels like a Hammers regular, he replied: “No, I wouldn’t. I’m always disappointed when I don’t play and feel I should. I wouldn’t say I’m entitled. I know what I can deliver, and if I wasn’t at the level, I wouldn’t expect to play.

“This season my application has been second to none and I’ve not got to show fans what I can do, so it’s been disappointing. I’ve not had many starts. You have doubts and lose confidence, but I will be able to achieve my dreams if I get the opportunity to find a rhythm.”