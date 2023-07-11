Southampton are standing firm on their £40m valuation of star midfielder, James Ward-Prowse, with sources revealing to Football League World that the club are expecting a "lowball" offer from West Ham United for the England international.

Ward-Prowse is amongst Southampton's most prized assets following relegation from the Premier League last season.

However, despite the Saints preparing for a first season in the EFL for over a decade under Russell Martin, they will not be easier negotiators when it comes to the sale of Ward-Prowse.

What is Ward-Prowse's contract situation at Southampton?

Ward-Prowse is only two years into the five-year deal he signed with Southampton back in the summer of 2021.

That agreement is set to take the 28-year-old through until the summer of 2026 and means that Southampton are under no pressure to sell the midfielder on the cheap following relegation.

Furthermore, it's claimed by the Daily Mail that there is no relegation release clause in that contract agreement.

What's the transfer latest with Ward-Prowse?

West Ham are hot on the heels of Ward-Prowse as they put plans in place for replacing the outgoing Declan Rice. Rice is expected to join Arsenal in a £105m transfer before the start of the 2023/24 season, leaving David Moyes with a significant hole to fill within his squad at the London Stadium.

Despite the eye-watering fee West Ham will receive for Rice, sources have indicated to Football League World that Southampton are expecting a "lowball offer" for Ward-Prowse from the Premier League side.

Southampton value Ward-Prowse at £40m given the length of his contract and importance to the side - he's made over 400 appearances for the club in his career so far, scoring 55 goals and registering 53 assists in that time.

Back in 2021, a £25m bid from Aston Villa was rejected for his service and Saints believe his value has increased since then after a new contract agreement, despite relegation.

It's Football League World's understanding that, whilst Southampton are prepared to play hardball over the fee they've placed on Ward-Prowse, they might well budge on £40m. However, sources indicate that they will still be looking for a minimum of £35m for the 11-cap England international.

Would Ward-Prowse be a good signing for West Ham?

As they prepare to move Rice on, there's going to be pressure on West Ham to reinvest his transfer fee wisely; the England ace not only needs replacing, but the club cannot afford to be ripped off in doing so.

Ward-Prowse doesn't really feel like a direct replacement for Rice either. He doesn't possess the same ball-winning qualities and his ability to progress the ball with his running doesn't quite match up to Rice.

That being said, he would still be a good signing. Ward-Prowse is superb in possession and his set-piece quality speaks for itself. That would be an extremely useful weapon for a West Ham side that, over the years, have prided themselves on their threat from dead-balls.

Ultimately, though, this will come down to the price and West Ham breaking down those stern negotiators at Southampton.