Swansea City will wait until the summer to appoint their permanent Luke Williams successor, with Alan Sheehan given until the end of the 2024-25 season to see out his interim stint.

The Irish coach immediately stepped in after the sacking of Williams, and whilst Swansea's league status for next season is yet to be confirmed, it's more-than likely that they will still be in the Championship.

Whether Sheehan is given the chance to become the permanent manager of Swansea remains to be seen, but you get the feeling that the Swansea board will be weighing their options up from external candidates to see who fits the best.

And when considering current out of work managers, could former Wales international defender Rob Edwards fit the bill the best.

Rob Edwards could be a good fit for Swansea City vacancy

Edwards' stock has somewhat shrunk since he was sacked by Luton Town in January, having overseen a disastrous turn of events since they were relegated from the Premier League after just one season.

The 42-year-old was of course the man that won promotion in the first place in 2022-23, taking over from Southampton-bound Nathan Jones and guiding the Hatters into the Premier League, and whilst they didn't manage to stay there for longer than one season, the Bedfordshire outfit put up a resilient fight against some of the biggest teams in the country.

Flash forward a few months though, and Town were just outside the Championship relegation zone after 26 matches, and after four defeats in succession, the time had come for Edwards to depart Kenilworth Road.

Edwards' next job is likely going to be another crack at the Championship you would imagine, and speaking exclusively to Football League World, ex-Premier League midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie believes that he could be a really good fit at Swansea.

"Rob's probably just sitting tight at the moment," Hendrie told FLW.

"I think he'll be looking and obviously waiting for something to happen. The summer time we know there's lots of changes. Teams are getting relegated, teams that have got potential.

"I'm sure that Rob will be trying to keep his options wide open. Swansea for sure are a very good football club, obviously they have struggled over seasons where they haven't quite got to where they should be.

"Do you put that down to lack of budget in comparison to some other Championship sides? I know he did a great job at Luton and Forest Green Rovers.

"I'm sure they would be certainly having Rob in their thoughts of taking him there next season - it's just a case of whether it suits Rob I would imagine.

"And as I said, I'm sure come summer-time, there will be a few jobs up for grabs, and it'd be just down to what preference it is for Rob and what calibre of job it is, whether it's higher than what you'd class Swansea. If not, it would be a great addition for them, it really would.

Swansea City could do worse than Rob Edwards - he deserves another Championship chance

Edwards has had his ups and downs already in such a short managerial career, with the last few months of his time at Luton definitely being the worst.

Despite that though, he has definitely showed his abilities at Forest Green and in his first year-and-a-half at the Hatters, so there's no reason why he couldn't go into another Championship club and make a positive impact.

Swansea though may have other ideas, with reports suggesting that their hierarchy were looking further afield into Europe for a potential Williams successor.

If they stick domestically though, then Edwards must surely be high up on the list - that is if he's keen on the job at all.