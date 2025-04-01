As uncertainty continues to loom over Reading FC’s ownership and stability, questions are being raised about the club’s ability to keep hold of key players.

In spite of the turmoil, the Royals remain firmly part of the League One play off conversation under Noel Hunt.

Lewis Wing has shone in Reading’s resilient 2024/25 campaign, emerging as a key figure amid the club’s financial uncertainty - his performances inevitably drawing interest from potential suitors.

David Prutton weighs in on Lewis Wing’s future at Reading FC

Football League World has spoken exclusively to pundit and former EFL midfielder David Prutton on prospective interest in Wing, especially in the context of their takeover turbulence.

“Lewis Wing - in fine form for the Royals.” Prutton told FLW.

“Collectively, what they’ve done on the pitch is a stark contrast to the carnage that’s been ongoing off it for quite a long time now.

“Lots of experience under his belt, and just 29 I think? So there’s a potential there for someone who wants to take a punt on a player who has had a bit more miles on the clock but continues to perform.

“29 now - it’s not what it was a couple of decades ago when people were looking at the Indian summer element of a player’s career, he’s still got plenty of miles left on the clock and plenty of impact in games.

“And you would do at 29. You’re looking at at least getting to 35 injuries permitting, so I think you do look at the potential value of that player.

“Given what I’ve just reiterated, the financial situation that Reading find themselves in, crown jewels area here we’re looking at aren’t we - and a player’s currency is only measured by what he’s doing right now, and what Lewis is doing right now is some very, very good stuff.

“You’d be surprised if other clubs weren’t looking at him during the summer.”

Lewis Wing shines for Reading FC amid ownership turmoil

Reading’s fight for promotion is a testament to the resilience of a squad that has refused to let off-field chaos define their season.

Despite ownership uncertainty, transfer embargoes, and the loss of key personnel, they remain firmly in the play-off race - an achievement that speaks to the leadership of Noel Hunt and the determination of his players.

At the heart of their success has been Lewis Wing. His consistency - playing all of Reading's 38 league games so far - coupled with experience and moments of real quality have helped steady a team that has relied heavily on academy graduates stepping into senior roles.

Reading’s 2024/25 season timeline September 2024 Rob Couhig’s potential takeover collapses December 2024 Bid from former owner Roger Smee fails December 2024 Ruben Selles leaves for Hull City, Noel Hunt appointed as manager January 2025 Sam Smith leaves for Wrexham February 2025 Period of exclusivity for an unknown buyer ends February 2025 Robert Platek enters exclusivity period to buy club March 2025 Dai Yongge fails Owners & Directors test, has until 5th April to sell

Yet, with the club’s future still in flux, questions remain over whether they can hold onto one of their most valuable assets.

Should the ownership saga drag on beyond the April 5 deadline, Reading may find themselves vulnerable to offers from suitors looking to capitalise on the instability.

For now, though, all focus remains on the pitch. With the Championship still within reach, the Royals continue to defy the odds, proving that no matter the turmoil off the field, their fight for success isn’t over yet.