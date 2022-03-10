Exclusive: Sky Sports pundit makes Sunderland claim amid play-off push

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has said it is down to Alex Neil and the Sunderland players to get the Black Cats back to where they ‘should be’.

Sunderland sit sixth in League One after their 3-1 victory over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night and Morrison cannot believe that the club still find themselves in the third-tier.

“I don’t know what happened, we always talk about Sunderland and where they are, and I don’t understand it.” Morrison said speaking exclusively to Football League World on behalf of Free Super Tips.

“They’ve had a lot of managers, but there’s a brilliant fan base there and it’s always a great place to go and play football.

“I just don’t know how they haven’t got back into the Championship because that’s a club that deserves to be in the Championship, if not higher.

“I’m talking purely on the size of the club, it’s down to the manager and the players to get that club back to where they should be.”

Sunderland’s league position gives them a good chance of making the play-offs this season, but they do have the likes of Wycombe, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Plymouth chasing them.

Morrison says their squad gives them a good chance, but that in order to have a chance of securing the play-offs and potentially promotion, they must find consistency as the season draws to an end.

“They’ve got a big chance of making it into the playoffs because they’ve got a really good squad that can go and cause problems, but it’s about consistency.” he explained.

“Alex Neil has gone in there now; I did feel Roy Keane would get the job and it would have been a good appointment but Alex Neil knows those divisions, he’s always done well, and we remember what he achieved at Norwich.

“I think he’s the right man to go in there now and hopefully he can help them to climb the table because you want to see these big clubs in the top divisions.

This season is Sunderland’s fourth attempt at being promoted back to the second-tier after their relegation from the Championship in 2017-18.

Morrison, though, outlines just why the club have found it so difficult to bounce back to the second-tier, and makes an enticing prediction about the season’s end.

“The problem is in League One, there’s about 10 big clubs when you factor in teams like Portsmouth and Bolton who could have a late surge.” Morrison said.

“There are a few not so big clubs as well such as Wycombe and Oxford who are doing brilliantly.

“We all talk about the Premier League and Championship, but League One is going to go right down to the wire.”

The Verdict

Clinton Morrison is not the first man to question how Sunderland are yet to gain promotion back to the Championship, with many puzzled by how a club of their stature remains in the third-tier.

It must be said, though, that they have come close on a couple of occasions in the last three seasons, which included two play-off adventures that were ultimately unsuccessful.

Now under Alex Neil and sitting in the top six, the Black Cats are in a good position to consolidate a play-off place as this season nears an end, but whether they go back up at the fourth time of asking remains to be seen.

The League One campaign is certainly set for an exciting conclusion.