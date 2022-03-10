Exclusive: Sky Sports pundit makes Sheffield Wednesday promotion admission

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has admitted he would love to see Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday back in the Championship next season.

The Owls currently find themselves eighth in League One, just one point outside the play-off places, and Morrison has heaped praise on manager Darren Moore.

“Darren Moore has done a brilliant job; I think if you said it a month and half ago then there might be some question marks over him.” Morrison said exclusively speaking to Football League World on behalf of Free Super Tips.

“But they’ve had a lot of injuries to deal with and I’m not making excuses for them, but they’ve managed to turn it around recently.

“I think he’s a brilliant manager and I would love to see Darren Moore and the club back in the Championship.”

If Sheffield Wednesday are to be promoted they will have to leapfrog the likes of Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle who are also seeking a play-off place in League One.

Morrison said they must get their players back fit if they’re to have the best chance of going up and getting back to where the club ‘deserve’ to be.

“They just need to get players back, but they’re getting results, building up some confidence and they have a great chance of getting into those playoffs.” he explained.

“With them fans there and playing at Hillsborough, it’s a difficult place to go and pick up points because those fans are magnificent at Sheffield Wednesday.

“They just need everyone fit and firing and then I think they’ll have a great chance of going up through the playoffs.

“The club and the fans deserve to be back in the Championship.”

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday still have some hurdles to overcome if they are to be promoted to the Sky Bet Championship via the play-offs this season.

Darren Moore’s men have suffered with injuries, but, at this point in the season, they simply have to pick up as many good results and points as they can as they look to climb back into the top-six.

Clinton Morrison is clearly a big admirer of Wednesday and their fan base and how could he not be?

A club of that size certainly belongs in the second-tier and that’s perhaps why Morrison told us he’d love to see Wednesday get promoted.