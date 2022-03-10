Exclusive: Sky Sports pundit makes Middlesbrough and Sheffield United promotion prediction

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has weighed in on the Championship play-off race, saying that Middlesbrough have the edge over Sheffield United in terms of who gets promoted.

Boro were comfortably beaten by the Blades on Tuesday night in a 4-1 drubbing at Bramall Lane, but the 42-year-old believes Chris Wilder’s experience may give Middlesbrough the edge in the promotion race.

“It’s a difficult one to be fair, Heckingbottom has gone in there and done a good job so far, especially with the injuries they have to key players right now.” Morrison said speaking to Football League World on behalf of Free Super Tips.

“It’s a difficult one because any team could get up, but just from what I’ve seen I think Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough have the edge.

“I just feel Chris Wilder’s experience gives him that little edge, but that result for Sheffield United was excellent.”

Sheffield United’s 4-1 win on Tuesday moved them up to fifth place in the Championship table, two points ahead of Boro in eighth.

Morrison admits that the result at Bramall Lane caught him by surprise, but that he thinks both sides will make the play-offs.

“I didn’t predict the result against Middlesbrough, I thought Chris Wilder would go back with his team who are flying and get a result.” he continued.

“I know this could come back and Sheffield United fans could be laughing at me, but I do actually think both teams will get into the playoffs.”

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear Clinton Morrison backing Middlesbrough over Sheffield United, particularly given Tuesday night’s result.

Chris Wilder’s men were demolished on his return to Bramall Lane and therefore it is somewhat surprising to hear Morrison back them over the Blades.

He makes a good point regarding Wilder’s experience, though.

However, Middlesbrough’s away form of late is terrible and I’m not sure I’d feel that confident in backing them at this stage.

With only 10 or so games to go, it won’t be much longer until we find out who really has the edge between the two sides.