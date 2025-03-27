Sky Sports pundit and former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie believes Sheffield United may struggle to broker a permanent deal for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who has impressed on loan from Crystal Palace, even in the event of promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades fended off a litany of competition to land the coveted services of Rak-Sakyi for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign, with Chris Wilder making strong use of the loan market.

United also struck loan deals for Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Souttar before acquiring Hamza Choudhury, Harry Clarke and fellow Palace man Rob Holding in the January transfer window. Their strategy has paid dividends this term, even if the repeated recruitment of loanees lacks much long-term impetus.

Wilder's side are currently second in the Championship but have every chance of lifting the league title come May, having headed into the international break level on points with Leeds United by edging out fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday by one goal to nil in the Steel City Derby for the second time this season.

Rak-Sakyi, who was an unused substitute at Hillsborough, has enjoyed a fairly strong campaign in the Championship. The former Charlton Athletic loan star has scored six goals from 29 league appearances, establishing himself as one of the more tricky and exciting wingers the second-tier has to offer.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's career stats, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2022/23 Charlton Athletic (loan) 49 15 9 2023/24 Crystal Palace 8 0 0 2024/25 Sheffield United (loan) 30 6 2

Still aged just 22, Rak-Sakyi has long been tipped for big things at Selhurst Park, having made ten senior appearances for the Eagles to date. He is held in a high regard back in South London and that could make any potential permanent deal on Wilder's mind difficult to pull off.

Lee Hendrie on Sheffield United's chances of sealing permanent Crystal Palace, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi transfer

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Hendrie addressed Sheffield United's chances of securing a permanent agreement for the winger.

Hendrie believes that the Blades would have to fork out a "big fee" to convince Palace to part ways with one of their most exciting young talents.

"He's one that's got bags of potential," Hendrie told FLW.

"Personally, I don't think that Palace will let him go unless there's a big fee involved.

"I really feel that, at the moment, they've sent him out to establish himself, find his feet and get stronger because I know they regard him highly there.

"I think this season was a big season for him to go and prove himself at Sheffield United, a big club in the Championship. I do feel he would be a super signing for United because he's young and has ability.

"It'll be down to Palace, I know they regard him highly."

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could struggle for game-time at Crystal Palace next season

Rak-Sakyi could be forgiven for experiencing a tinge of frustration last term, having played just 132 minutes of Premier League football off the back of his 15-goal haul on loan with Charlton.

Palace elected to keep him around the squad instead of sanctioning a Championship loan switch, which is indicative of the regard he's held in, but despite proving himself at a higher level at Bramall Lane, it's not easy to see where exactly he could figure under Oliver Glasner in 25/26.

The Austrian plays with wing-backs but uses ex-Watford winger Ismaila Sarr in an inside-right role. Rak-Sakyi could have one eye on snatching that position for himself, but the 59-cap Senegal international has enjoyed a strong debut campaign after joining from Marseille by scoring seven top-flight goals and counting.

Sarr is much more experienced, of course, and has been an impressive top-flight performer for years, so there isn't much to suggest Rak-Sakyi could displace him next time out.

That situation could just interest United, who would surely be able to offer a starting berth to the attacker either in the Premier League or the Championship once again.

However, as Hendrie says, they may just have to part with a big fee in order to return him to Wilder's side full-time.