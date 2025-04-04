Charlton Athletic forward Tyreece Campbell has been in excellent form in League One this season.

The 21-year-old has thrived up front alongside Matty Godden during the Addicks' outstanding run of form in recent months, which has lifted them to fourth in the League One table and made promotion to the Championship seem like a real possibility.

Campbell scored a brace during Charlton's 4-0 victory against Huddersfield Town at The Valley last weekend, before his clinical strike away at Mansfield Town in midweek was enough to secure another vital three points for Nathan Jones' side.

He seems to have found form in front of goal at the perfect time, so he should be a key player for the Addicks during the run-in as they look to secure a return to the Championship for the first time since they were relegated in 2020.

Tyreece Campbell's 2024/25 stats in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 45 8 1

Campbell's electric pace, dribbling ability and strength have made him one of the most difficult players to play against in League One this season, so it would be no surprise if he attracts interest from other clubs this summer, especially if Charlton fail to win promotion.

Lee Hendrie fires Tyreece Campbell warning to Charlton Athletic

Sky Sports pundit, Lee Hendrie, spoke exclusively to Football League World about Tyreece Campbell's future, and he believes it is likely the player will leave The Valley during the upcoming transfer window, regardless of which division Charlton are in.

"Charlton Athletic need promotion to have the best chance of keeping Tyreece Campbell in the summer," Hendrie said.

"He has been absolutely brilliant for them, hasn't he?

"This is the thing - they all say that when you have success you keep players, people buy into the progress, people buy into where they go next.

"I think the problem is, again, if Charlton do not go up, they will struggle to keep him. I really do.

"I think there will be - and there is - lots of clubs that have got heavy interest in Campbell. Listen, he has got ability, and the thing is that when players are in a rich vein of form, there is usually something that is tugging him away, hence why they have not struck up a deal and got that sorted out.

"Whether they do get promoted, or whether they do not, watch this space, but I think he will probably leave the club anyway."

Jones has been full of praise for Campbell

Charlton boss Nathan Jones has been full of praise for Campbell this week amid his excellent run of form for the Addicks.

The Welshman explained that he believes the forward is as good as the Premier League players he has worked with in an interview with London News Online.

"Absolutely. He would have got into my Southampton squad - comfortably," Jones said.

"He is still a young player who needs continuous education. He is getting that here and he is responding.

"He is now stronger, he is now fitter and more durable. Technically he is improving. His knowledge of where he is playing and how to affect opponents is getting better.

"He is only going to get better. He is absolutely nowhere near his ceiling yet - which is a wonderful but very, very frightening prospect."

Jones seems to have an excellent relationship with Campbell, so he will no doubt hope that the youngster can fire Charlton to promotion and commit his long-term future to the club as a result.

However, if he continues to produce the kind of performances that he has done lately at the business end of the season, it will only increase the likelihood that clubs in higher divisions will try and lure him away.