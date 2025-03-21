Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has played down any potential fears of Liam Manning being headhunted away from Bristol City, who are currently in contention to finish inside the Championship's top-six.

Manning's side are in fine form at the minute and could well achieve a shock play-off finish come the end of the campaign, as they continue to battle with the likes of Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City for one of the division's final two top-six spots.

The Robins have been synonymous with mid-table confines in the Championship over the years but are arguably punching above their weight in terms of both playing squad and budget to challenge some of the division's biggest clubs in the promotion reckoning.

They extended their unbeaten run to seven matches by defeating Norwich City 2-1 at Ashton Gate heading into this month's international break and are currently in seventh position, only behind sixth-placed West Brom on goal difference.

EFL Championship standings, as of March 21 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Leeds United 38 +51 80 2nd Sheffield United 38 +25 80 3rd Burnley 38 +41 78 4th Sunderland 38 +18 69 5th Coventry City 38 +7 59 6th West Bromwich Albion 38 +14 57 7th Bristol City 38 +8 57 8th Middlesbrough 38 +9 54

Head coach Manning has earned strong praise for City's trajectory in 2025, having not made a single signing during the most recent transfer window.

Both the budget and the squad which Manning is currently working with pale in comparison to those at the disposal of Frank Lampard and Tony Mowbray at Coventry and West Brom, for example, but the 39-year-old has been able to find a way to keep the Robins consistent and continue to maximise his resources.

Manning developed a solid reputation at Oxford United, which has only been enhanced this season with an impressive campaign in the red quarters of Bristol. A young and progressive head coach with a growing stock, it's no wonder that Manning has earned plenty of plaudits and those of a Robins persuasion could well be fearing a potential departure if his side remain in the Championship for another season.

However, any such fears have been played down.

Don Goodman plays down potential Bristol City, Liam Manning exit fears

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman was full of praise for Manning but believes the lack of managerial recruitment in the Championship from Premier League clubs means the Robins should be able to keep him in BS3.

"I should imagine Liam Manning is really, really enjoying his time at Bristol City at the moment," Goodman told FLW.

"I had them down as a little bit of a dark horse this season, they're a pretty young, dynamic and exciting team. They've got a real good chance of making the play-offs but they have to pick up, they've still got four of the top-six to play and they haven't really done well in games like that.

"In terms of whether he will he headhunted, I wouldn't have thought there will be too many clubs - and I say this with the greatest of respect - because Premier League clubs don't really look in the Championship anymore.

"Then you're looking at the best the Championship has to offer. So, for me, Manning is probably in the perfect place."

Bristol City's remaining Championship fixtures

As Goodman alludes to, Manning has a tricky end-of-season run-in to contend with as he bids to secure a play-off finish for Bristol City.

Once the international break concludes, the Robins will travel to face the first of four sides currently inside the top-six in third-placed Burnley, who are yet to lose a single league match at Turf Moor this term.

Manning will likely fancy his side's chances at home to Watford the following weekend.

The Robins themselves have a strong home record and will intend on continuing that against play-off rivals West Brom on April 8, a showdown which could go some way to determining who finishes in the top-six.

Further matches against QPR, Luton Town and Preston North End on the final day all represent strong opportunities for the Robins to chalk up more points on the board, and they will face stiff tests from promotion-chasing duo Sunderland and Leeds United before the season is up, too.