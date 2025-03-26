Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has warned Cardiff City they could be poised to lose top scorer Callum Robinson in the event of relegation to League One at the end of the current campaign

Cardiff have spent almost the entirety of the 2024/25 term in a fight against relegation to English football's third-tier, with Omer Riza the man entrusted with keeping the Bluebirds' heads above the water after they were left rooted to the foot of the table under former boss Erol Bulut at the start of the season.

It has been a difficult campaign in the Welsh capital and Cardiff have struggled for consistency in terms of results and performances and, more recently in particular, from a defensive standpoint.

However, Robinson has been a much-welcomed source of consistency and goals. The experienced marksman was a bit hit in his first season after joining from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion and has recovered from a challenging spell under Bulut last time out to lead the line with great aplomb and play a vital role in his side still having realistic ambitions of surviving in the division.

Cardiff are 21st in the Championship and find themselves at real risk of returning to League One for the first time in more than 20 years, although they would be much worse off without Robinson's goals. The Republic of Ireland international has found the back of the net on 12 occasions this term despite only starting 23 matches, a record which equates to 0.57 goals per 90 minutes.

Callum Robinson's Cardiff City stats across all competitions as of March 25, via FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 23 7 6 2023/24 25 2 2 2024/25 32 12 1

Indeed, Robinson's tally makes him the joint-second-most prolific frontman in the division behind Leeds United's Joel Piroe, and he only endeared himself to the Bluebirds faithful further by bagging an emphatic brace in his side's 3-0 rout of fierce rivals Swansea City back in January.

Cardiff acted shrewdly to tie Robinson down to a fresh two-year contract that same month, as his deal had been set to expire at the end of the season, but they have still been warned about the viable prospect of losing the ex-Preston North End and West Brom attacker if they fail to avoid relegation.

David Prutton's Cardiff City, Callum Robinson transfer warning on relegation condition

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, Prutton outlined how he believes Robinson would have no shortage of suitors in the event of relegation to the third-tier.

According to Prutton, "money talks", and given just how impressive Robinson has been for the Bluebirds, it really would come as no surprise to see vultures circling during the off-season if League One does indeed await.

"Once again, you look at what's beneficial for the player and the club, if there's an ability to come away from Cardiff if they do succumb to relegation - if they stay up then they would absolutely want him to be part of the furniture," Prutton explained to FLW.

"Given what we've seen from big clubs dropping into League One such as Birmingham, maybe the challenge is there for a player such as Robinson at 30 years old and at a place where he is loved and respected to stick around to try and get them back at the first attempt.

"As ever in this, money talks and whether it's the ability for the player to maintain his earning standards by staying in the Championship or if Cardiff cash in on an undoubted asset to keep their finances ticking along given what happens when a team gets relegated.

"I wouldn't be surprised. A striker is only as good as his last game and his last season and he's been relatively prolific, so you get the feeling he would have the ability to choose one of several options."

Cardiff City could lose a number of prized assets from relegation to League One

Robinson, who has already enjoyed the joint-most prolific campaign of his career, has been a shining light in the Welsh capital this term and is a shoo-in to win the club's Player of the Season award. However, he isn't the only prized asset whom Cardiff could struggle to retain if they're not in the Championship next time out.

Fellow striker Yousef Salech, who only joined in January in a deal worth up to £3.3 million, has been in explosive form following his arrival from Swedish side Sirius, scoring six goals from 14 appearances. The 23-year-old has eased the burden on Robinson and his own performances could well earn interest.

Meanwhile, evergreen full-backs Perry Ng and Callum O'Dowda both possess a plethora of Championship experience and could represent solid, attainable options for second-tier sides next term if Cardiff are not one themselves.

Gifted playmaker Alex Robertson, who only joined last summer, has been largely excellent this season and, at 21, is poised for a huge future in the game.

The likes of Rubin Colwill and Cian Ashford are also both exciting talents in their own right and, as two homegrown academy products, Cardiff would love to retain their services - but that too could be a trying task should their worst fears come true in May.