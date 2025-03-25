Pundit David Prutton is not surprised that Tyrhys Dolan is contemplating departing Blackburn Rovers at the expiry of his contract this summer.

The 23-year-old winger could leave Ewood Park as a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 season, with Prutton believing that Dolan could be convinced to leave for pastures new after seeing his former teammates make the step up to the Premier League in recent years.

In January, Dolan was reportedly attracting interest from Rovers’ Championship rivals Swansea City, but Prutton believes the winger’s future might belong higher up in the English game.

Tyrhys Dolan: highly-experienced winger still only 23

Doolan arrived at Blackburn Rovers ahead of the 2020/21 campaign after somewhat of a nomadic existence in youth football.

The Mancunian spent time in many football academies in and around Lancashire, including two spells at Manchester City in between a stint at Burnley.

After being released from Preston North End without making a senior appearance, many Rovers fans did not expect much of Doolan when he signed for Blackburn.

However, Dolan went onto make 37 Championship appearances in his first season at Ewood Park, and has since racked up 23 goals and 21 assists across 202 games in all competitions for Rovers.

That goalscoring return, and his general performances, has drawn interest from clubs, with Blackburn currently unable to agree new terms with their winger.

Tyrhys Dolan's 2024/25 Championship Stats (As Per FBRef) Appearances 36 Starts 32 Goals 4 Assists 5 As of 25/3/25

As such, pundit Prutton would not be surprised to see Dolan leave this summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton shared: “Tyrhys Dolan - I didn’t realise he was as young as he is, 23 years old, racked up a very, very decent amount of games for Blackburn Rovers.

“When he did step through the door, there was an emphasis on him potentially being a young player for the future, but he asserted himself and got himself up and running relatively quickly, didn't he?

“So to let him go on a free is surprising, but I suppose if contract talks are at an impasse then you enjoy the player for what he can do right now, not necessarily what he can do down the line.

“There will be compensation given the fact that he is under the age of 24.

“Swansea are potentially one port of call, but he’s been part of a Blackburn Rovers side that has flirted with finishing in the top six, but has then fallen away in recent seasons when winter turns into spring.”

Former Blackburn Rovers stars' success in Premier League could tempt Tyrhys Dolan to depart

Prutton went on to share his belief that Dolan will have seen former teammates go on to find gametime in the Premier League and be tempted to do the same.

Last season’s top goalscorer Sammie Szmodics secured a move to the Premier League with Ipswich Town last summer, whilst Adam Wharton has gone on to become an England international after joining Crystal Palace in February 2024.

Adam Armstrong was another attacking talent that moved to the Premier League after impressing for Rovers, whilst Ben Brereton Diaz and Joe Rothwell have tasted top-flight football after leaving Blackburn on free transfers.

Prutton restarted: “An immensely likeable player, a very busy footballer and the type of player that gets fans up on their feet, given his industry and his ability to run at an opposition defence.

“He’s probably seen players that have passed through the football club and gone on to a higher level, plied their trade at a higher level and maybe Tyrhys fancies a bit of that.

“But he’s a more than capable attacking option for most teams.”