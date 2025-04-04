Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has predicted Tyler Dibling to leave Southampton this summer if the "price is right", with the Saints seemingly holding out for a staggering sum in order to part ways with the highly-rated winger.

Academy product Dibling has enjoyed a positive breakthrough campaign in spite of Southampton's struggles in the Premier League.

Though Dibling was used sparingly by Russell Martin as Southampton returned to the Premier League at the very first attempt through the play-offs last season, he has made a considerable impression in the top-flight.

The 19-year-old has scored two Premier League goals this season, with his trickery, creativity and directness down Southampton's right flank offering an otherwise-all-too-rare attacking outlet in Ivan Juric's side.

Tyler Dibling's 24/25 Premier League stats for Southampton via FotMob, as of April 3 Appearances 26 Goals 2 Assists 0 Chances created 18 Successful dribbles 40 Fouls won 44 Penalties won 2

Dibling has not been short of interest in recent times, and is poised to find himself at the forefront of speculation this summer.

The winger is reportedly valued north of £100 million by Southampton, who are keen to collect a monumental fee for his services amid interest from the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and more.

Back in January, the Saints are said to have rejected bids around the £30 million mark from both Spurs and RB Leipzig, while Dibling, who is under contract until 2027, has reportedly turned down offers of a new deal.

Don Goodman tips Southampton FC, Tyler Dibling cash windfall at the right price

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman has tipped Southampton to cash in on Dibling if the price is right.

Goodman believes that Southampton hold the cards at this moment in time and will be under no pressure to sell unless their asking price is met.

"With Tyler Dibling's breakthrough season, it's a shame he's been playing in such a poor team," Goodman told FLW.

"I think that the hierarchy are managing his minutes, he's still very, very young. What we've seen of him is he's got a load of potential, he's just struggled to have an impact in the last nine, ten games or so, struggling to get goals and assists to impact Southampton's attempt at staying in the Premier League, which is obviously doomed now.

"So the cards are in Southampton's favour. They've got him under contract, so they wouldn't have to sell him unless the price was right.

"If the price was right, I can imagine a decent club - whether that's in this country or abroad - would love to have such a talented player, but at the moment, it's all potential."

Southampton FC's Tyler Dibling is too good for the Championship

Although Dibling's goal tally is unremarkable, his talent and potential make him a player superior to the Championship and it would be something of a surprise to see the prodigy lining up in the second-tier come August.

Dibling, naturally, is sure to realise that - as are his many suitors, of course.