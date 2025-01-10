Plymouth Argyle owner Simon Hallett has whittled down the club's search for a new head coach to three candidates with final interviews being conducted as both Miron Muslic and Steven Schumacher remain in strong contention, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Pilgrims are hunting for a new permanent head coach following Wayne Rooney's exit more than a week ago, with the club left rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

Plymouth are currently three points shy of safety and have not won since beating Portsmouth - who are 22nd at the time of writing - at home on November 5, heightening the urgency of appointing a new boss sooner rather than later.

EFL Championship bottom-six standings, as of January 10 Position Team P GD Pts 19th Stoke City 26 -8 27 20th Luton Town 26 -17 25 21st Portsmouth 24 -11 23 22nd Hull City 26 -11 23 23rd Cardiff City 25 -15 23 24th Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20

Despite Rooney's exit, Plymouth have already been able to complete one January signing so far in highly-rated Ghanaian forward Michael Baidoo from Elfsborg.

Miron Muslic, Steven Schumacher in Plymouth Argyle contention as Simon Hallett nears decision

As per Football League World sources, Hallett has been in London today meeting and conducting final interviews with the remaining three candidates for the job. FLW understands these include Miron Muslic and ex-boss Steven Schumacher, who has been tipped to return to Home Park after leaving for Stoke City in December 2023.

At this moment in time, it remains unclear who the third candidate is alongside Muslic and Schumacher, but a decision appears impending as Plymouth look set to conclude their managerial search.

Sources have also confirmed that Hallett is in London for tomorrow's FA Cup third-round tie away to Premier League side Brentford.

Simon Hallett on Plymouth Argyle's managerial search

It's interesting that Muslic and Schumacher are both in the running, after Plymouth were reportedly turned down by former Huddersfield Town and Norwich City boss David Wagner.

Hallett has since met with candidates and is approaching a decision after revealing his intention to get a new head coach in as soon as possible in an open letter to Argyle supporters.

"We also hope to be able to announce a new Head Coach in the very near future," wrote Hallett, via the club’s official website.

"We have moved quickly to identify Head Coaches with a track record of playing the kind of football we want to see at Home Park and have a track record of improving the teams they inherit.

"There are many factors other than his own abilities that contribute to results achieved under a particular head coach."