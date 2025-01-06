Sheffield Wednesday have no intention of selling star forward Josh Windass this month and have rejected an offer from Brazilian outfit Santos, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Owls have been in decent form as of late, having lost on just two occasions since their 1-0 defeat to fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby on November 10. Remarkably, Wednesday are just three points off sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion, and Windass' form has been integral to the recent uplift under Danny Rohl.

Windass has scored five goals in his last six matches, including a sensational goal from inside his own half in the 4-2 win over Derby County on New Year's Day, to take his tally into double digits for the season.

Josh Windass' 24/25 Championship stats for Sheffield Wednesday via FotMob, as of January 6 Appearances 24 Goals 10 Assists 2

However, speculation over his future has emerged and Wednesday are intent on retaining his services beyond this month.

Santos FC's transfer interest in Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass as target addresses speculation

Santos' interest was first called on Sunday evening by GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert, who reported via his X account that the Brazilian second-tier side have made a bid for the 30-year-old - while undisclosed MLS clubs are also believed to maintain an interest.

Windass, who played under current Santos boss Pedro Caixhinha at Rangers, has spoken on the interest and didn't appear to play down a shock switch to Brazil. Via talkSPORT, Windass is quoted as saying: "I used to work with him.

"It came as a surprise this morning to be honest when my agent called me.

"I love playing where I'm playing.

"Obviously when your contract is up and stuff like that, there's always going to be talk like there always is. It came as a surprise this morning because I've not spoken to or seen Pedro in a long time.

"But it is what it is, when you're in form, this sort of stuff happens. I'm not sure if any Hull-born players have played in Brazil to be honest, so we'll have to see."

Windass' contract is currently set to expire in the summer, creating natural uncertainty around his future.

Sheffield Wednesday have no intention of selling Josh Windass amid Santos FC interest

However, Football League World can exclusively reveal that Wednesday have rejected the offer from Santos and have no intention to sell Windass this month.

The bid wasn't on Wednesday's terms and they are reluctant to part ways with a player capable of spearheading their shock play-off push, despite his contract situation.

It will be interesting to see if Santos return with a fresh bid, although it looks like it's going to take a lot to convince Wednesday to part ways with Windass.

A move to Santos, however, could be an appealing one for Windass, with ex-boss Caixinha's side one of the biggest clubs in all of Brazil.

Past and current icons of the game such as Pele and Neymar were both legendary for Santos, although the club has fallen on tougher times at the moment and are gunning for promotion out of Brazil's second-tier after suffering a surprise relegation last term.