Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday warned of first-hand regret relegation will cause

Sheffield Wednesday’s players have been warned by Jon Newsome that there will be real regret amongst them if they are relegated from the Championship this weekend.

Darren Moore’s side have managed to take the fight for survival to the final weekend of the season, but safety remains out of their hands following last weekend’s goalless draw with Nottingham Forest.

It promises to be a tense weekend for Wednesday as they head to Pride Park to take on Derby County, with Newsome revealing the regret he had when he was relegated from the Premier League when captaining Norwich City.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “I only got relegated once in my career and that was at Norwich. The biggest thing was that all summer, my head wasn’t looking forwards, it was looking backwards at what maybe could have happened or should have happened.

“That’s the painful part of it. That’s when reality dawns really.”

Wednesday can, though, avoid that eventuality this weekend, but have to take care of their side of the bargain by beating Derby at Pride Park.

That will keep Moore’s side in contention to survive, but they will be hoping that Rotherham United fail to win when they take on Cardiff City elsewhere in the Championship.

Paul Warne’s side were held to a 0-0 draw with Luton Town in the Championship last night, with the result of their game in-hand leaving the Millers on 41 points and ready capitalise on whatever result Wednesday’s clash with Derby throws up.

A Rotherham win would scupper Wednesday’s hopes of surviving, whatever they do against the Rams.