Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday tipped to consider key player’s Hillsborough departure

Sheffield Wednesday have been tipped to listen to offers for Josh Windass this summer by former player, Jon Newsome.

Darren Moore’s side were, of course, relegated into League One on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign, with Wednesday unable to secure their Championship status after a 3-3 draw with Derby County on the final day of the season.

Now, the club are preparing for life back in the third-tier and looking to manoeuvre their way through the summer transfer window with the view of strengthening a depleted squad.

Windass is one of the club’s most saleable assets, too, so could well fund that rebuild. The 27-year-old remains under contract at Hillsborough and enters the summer on the back of a season where he’s scored nine goals and registered five assists in 41 league appearances.

In the eyes of Newsome, if the right money comes in for Windass, Wednesday will be tempted to sell, with the view of then strengthening two or three areas of their squad with the funds raised.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “If somebody comes in with a big enough offer that you find it difficult to turn down that money can be utilised elsewhere, maybe to bring in two or three players.

“I think Josh Windass would be very successful in League One, but in reality, I would imagine he would want to play in the Championship or higher. He’s probably not relishing playing in League One, he probably thinks he can play at a better level so it becomes difficult.

“If an offer comes in that’s substantial enough and will enable the club to utilise the money in a different way, it would be something that you would have to look at.”

Windass has previously been linked with moves to Fulham and West Brom, who were relegated back into the Championship last season.

Previously, the Huddersfield Town academy product has featured for Accrington Stanley, Rangers and Wigan Athletic before making the move to Wednesday, initially on loan.

Windass has scored 13 goals in 53 appearances for Wednesday.