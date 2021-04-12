Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday prepare for duo’s exit as Championship rivals circle

Sheffield Wednesday are resigned to losing both Adam Reach and Jordan Rhodes in the summer transfer window as their contracts at Hillsborough run down, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

The Owls are currently fighting for their life at the bottom of the Championship and are facing the very real possibility of slipping back into League One for the first time since 2012.

An additional headache for the South Yorkshire outfit comes in the form of their squad, with many senior players out of contract and looking like they will be heading for the exit door.

Football League World have been told that Wednesday have now basically given up hope on either Reach or Rhodes taking fresh terms at Hillsborough, with clubs in the Championship interested in offering the duo a fresh start.

Watford are admirers of Reach as they hurtle along towards promotion, whilst Cardiff City are another club that could potentially lure Reach out of Yorkshire.

As for Rhodes, he has strong admirers at Huddersfield Town, who he scored 87 goals for between 2009 and 2012.

Rhodes, now 31, is enjoying one of his strongest campaigns since his spells with Huddersfield and Blackburn Rovers, with the striker scoring seven times in the Championship in 2020/21.

He and Reach, who has eight goal involvements this term, have been impressive under Darren Moore, who has the thankless task of keeping Wednesday afloat in the Championship.

On Saturday, they were beaten 4-1 at Queens Park Rangers, which leaves the Owls 23rd in the table still and seven points adrift of safety with six games remaining.