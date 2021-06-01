Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday eyeing ‘bit of a gamble’ summer arrival

Jon Newsome has offered his thoughts on Kyle Hudlin and has said that the forward would represent a gamble if Sheffield Wednesday signed him, speaking to Football League World exclusively.

The young forward has had a good season in the National League for Solihull Moors and is being linked with a move to the Owls, with them preparing for life in Sky Bet League One after their relegation from the Championship last month.

Indeed, there seems a good chance that the Owls are going to try and look for signings that are not going to break the bank – Hudlin is a prime example of that – and, whilst we wait to see if he arrives, Newsome has suggested to Football League World exclusively that the player would be a gamble of an arrival.

“I think you have to cut your cloth accordingly and I think that’s what the football club’s got to do now,” he said.

“We’re just guessing because there’s been nothing come out of the club to say where they’re at financially and what their targets are going to be but you look at somebody like Kyle Hudlin, who’s only 20 years of age, and he’s been at Solihull Moors and he’s scored a few goals.

“The step up from the National League to League One is a massive jump, though, so even if you brought the lad in, there’s this massive question mark over whether he’s capable of playing at that level. So it, therefore, becomes for me a bit of a gamble.”

Obviously, the Owls can no longer go and try and break the bank for arrivals so you can see why Hudlin is on the radar.

He’s a player that has some talent, we’ll just have to see what he can do if he does make the step up.

Darren Moore, though, will feel he is well equipped to get the best out of the youngster.