Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday clear-out tipped to potentially hit double figures

Sheffield Wednesday’s clear-out of players could reach double figures, Jon Newsome has explained in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Owls have had a season to forget and are heading to Sky Bet League One with a great deal of uncertainty around them ahead of the summer window.

Indeed, there’s a good chance that the squad and first-team will look a lot different to how it does at the moment, with a number of players seeing their contracts expire this summer.

Jon Newsome, speaking to Football League World exclusively, has suggested that the exits could hit double figures in number, too, whilst the Owls may also sell some bigger players as well this summer.

He said:

“You’ve got 13 players out of contract.

“They may have to cash in on one or two of the bigger players and then do you want to keep any of those 13?

“I can see that being a minimum of eight, nine, maybe 10 players leaving that football club this summer.”

Certainly, Darren Moore and co. have quite the summer ahead of them and it remains to be seen just what the Owls’ squad is going to look like for the start of next season.

It’s been on the cards for a long time that a number of players have been set for an exit and it looks as though that time has come.

It could be for the best, too, as Wednesday hit the reset button but we’ll just have to see what they look like once August comes around.