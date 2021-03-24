Exclusive: Sheffield United set sights on Middlesbrough player as Championship beckons

Sheffield United are keen on Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher ahead of the summer window and will look to move for him if he becomes available in the next market, Football League World has exclusively been told.

The Blades have had it tough this season in the Premier League and look set to return to the Sky Bet Championship at the end of the campaign, bringing to an end a two-year stint in the top flight.

Indeed, a fresh start beckons at Bramall Lane with Chris Wilder no longer at the helm as manager and Fletcher could be targeted as one of the new faces to come in and try and help them immediately challenge for promotion once more.

Football League World has been exclusively told that the Blades are likely to make a move for the Middlesbrough attacker if he becomes available this summer, with it revealed last month that the forward had paused contract negotiations until the end of this campaign.

His current deal on Teesside expires at the end of this season and if he does decide on a new start somewhere else, Sheffield United could well look to convince him that his future lies in the Steel City.