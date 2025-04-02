Sheffield United are interested in securing the services of Sunderland defender Dan Ballard this summer, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Blades are currently in pole position to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, leading both Leeds United and Burnley by two points with just seven games remaining in the 2024-25 season.

And their transfer sights have been well and truly turned on ahead of the window opening in June, with a current Championship rival in the form of the Black Cats being eyed up for a potential raid.

Sheffield United want Sunderland defender Dan Ballard - on one condition

According to FLW's exclusive sources, Blades boss Chris Wilder wants Sunderland defender Ballard - providing that promotion back to the top flight of English football is secured.

A partnership of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Leicester City loanee Harry Souttar was imperious for the first half of the current campaign, but a season-ending knee injury saw Souttar return to the Foxes in January, with the partnership since then being Bosnia international Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson.

Wilder will need to strengthen his defensive unit though should promotion be achieved, and he is looking into landing Ballard's services.

The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international, who signed for Sunderland for £2 million from Arsenal in the summer of 2022, has only appeared 19 times in the Championship this season, with injury issues plaguing the defender throughout the campaign.

That has seemingly not put Wilder and Sheffield United off though, who will target Ballard this summer in the event of promotion, even though he's contracted at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2028.

How much Dan Ballard is earning a week at Sunderland AFC

As per an estimated figure from Capology, Ballard is said to be the top earner at Sunderland in terms of players who are contracted to the Wearsiders permanently.

His wages do not trump what loanees Enzo Le Fee and Chris Mepham are being paid at their contracted clubs, but Ballard is estimated to be on £25,000 per week - £10,000 a week more than summer signing Alan Browne.

You'd expect a significant wage increase at Bramall Lane for Ballard if he were to make the move, but a big transfer fee will also be needed, given he's on a long-term deal at Sunderland.