Exclusive: Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich eyeing Barnsley star

A host of English Football League clubs are taking a closer look at Barnsley player Jordan Williams, sources have told Football League World exclusively.

Williams has been a real regular for Barnsley this season in Sky Bet League One and has been a real asset as well, hence the reason he is catching the eye of some top Sky Bet Championship sides.

Indeed, this site has been told that Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City are all monitoring the player, as they all pursue a spot back in the Premier League this season in the second tier.

As per Whoscored, Williams has five goals and five assists to his name so far this season in the third tier, and has proven himself to be one of the Tykes’ key players as they seek a promotion of their own.

Barnsley are currently sat fourth in the table in the third division and have a couple of games in hand on those around them, so they may well be able to offer Championship football to Williams themselves next season – whilst obviously at least one of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich will not go up next year to the Premier League.

An extra incentive, as if they needed one, to try and win promotion for Barnsley then.